Yolanda Díaz starts the study so that workers gain power in companies: “It is a democratic revolution”

“This goes from a democratic revolution.” With this notice, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, opened this Thursday to promote one of her proposals for this legislature. “Bringing democracy to the economy and companies,” says Díaz, in an allegation to give more power and participation to employees within the companies in which they work. The Second Vice President has given the starting gun to a commission of experts in the field, who must deliver a report to the Ministry before September for “a future law of democracy in companies,” he announced.

This Thursday the first formal meeting of the Commission of Experts on Democracy at workwhose members has pressed vice president Yolanda Díaz. She has academics such as Isabelle Ferreras (University of Leuven), president of the Commission, the professor Antonio Baylos (University of Castilla-La Mancha), Sara Lafuente Hernández (European Trade Union Institute/University of Brussels) and Daniel Innerarity (University of the country Basque / European Union Institute), among others.

Yolanda Díaz has commissioned this study for a future legislation that specifies one of the government agreements between Sumar and the PSOE: “In line with article 129 of the Constitution and within the framework of social dialogue, we will promote a more effective participation of the workers and workers in the field of their respective companies ”.

Although in the past the Minister of Labor has expressed that this greater participation could involve the presence of workers in the Business Administration Councils, taking the example of countries such as Germany, this Thursday has not referred in particular to this measure and He has affirmed that there are “many forms of democratic debate in companies.”

Díaz has affirmed that while countries such as Germany, the Netherlands or the Scandinavian countries “have already had these practices for a long time with absolute normality”, in their opinion in Spain the successive governments had left “deliberately forgotten” to develop this participation of the templates that The Constitution foresees.

The president of the expert commission, Isabelle Ferreras, thanked the commission of the report, which will reflect that “article 129 of the Constitution is more current today than 50 years ago to deal with challenges facing Spain, the EU and the world ”.

“Right now the US is clearly showing us what a democracy that collapses before the capitalist project means. The alternative is before us and is carried by Spain, ”said Ferreras.

More democracy in front “to the business of a few”

Vice President Yolanda Díaz has argued four keys to the need for this legislative reform, which has warned that “it will not stay in a drawer.” First, he has argued that “improves the lives of people”, since the participation of workers in the decisions and future of companies “offers security, certainties” and also prevail more decisions in favor of the conditions of The workers, as their health, said Yolanda Díaz.

The second key points to a “modernization of companies.” The work officer has indicated that the companies with the most participation of the workers are “more resilient, they have more economic success and obtain better results” thanks to “decent employment” projects. Yolanda Díaz has highlighted the greatest contribution of workers as an opportunity, the way to “incorporate the knowledge of employees”, highlighting human value in the face of the limits of artificial intelligence.

Thirdly, Yolanda Díaz has defended that it is a “good” measure for society as a whole “, which fights inequality by influencing a greater distribution of benefits between capital and work, and that bets more on projects based on territories and “fair” ecological transitions, with the environment and with workers.

Finally and fourth, the second vice president has encouraged the reform as a measure that “widens democracy as a whole.” Yolanda Díaz stressed that, while democratic principles and operations are defended in almost any field of life, from the ampas of schools, the communities of owners or the universities, the company and the economy remain out of the margin.

“What is anomalous that we have identified democracy, which has to reach all places, except in the economy and companies,” said Díaz, who stressed the importance of “extending” democracy to the economic world at one time in which there are “states in check for technological oligopolies” and in which “Government of Hyperrica” ​​prosper “act” starely “, referring to the United States.

Faced with governments and companies that “at the service of the business of a few, less and less”, Yolanda Díaz has claimed democracy at work as a formula of “full citizenship”, which considers that it would also encourage political participation. “Faced with the recoil in democracy more democracy than ever,” he said.