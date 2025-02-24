Yolanda Díaz She is a great fashion fans and, therefore, she did not hesitate to attend Laboles Benz Fashion Week this weekend, the catwalk of the Madrid fashionwhere he wanted to see not only the latest in trends, but to support Spanish creators, he explained. The vice president not only attended some parades, but also walked through the stands of some fashion designers and accessories.

It was on his visit to one of them, specifically to the Tarti signaturewhere he became the protagonist unintentionally. And it is that Díaz was a fan of the rings of this designer, who are very popular for their colorful and huge ways. The tari are rings that any ‘trendy’ He wants to have on his fingers, and the Minister of Labor is one of them.

The government vice president and her assistants went to the area, met her designers and took pictures with them. For one of them, Díaz put on a colorful yellow ring And, after posing and thanking, he left … with the complement still put on his finger.

“He has made a full -fledged ‘Simpa'”

The incident revealed one of Tarti’s own creators, Elena Salvador Torresin a profile video Sirius Style. «A person has passed through here, he has put a ring, his assistant too and I have not seen the tickets. He has made a full -fledged ‘simpa’. He told me ‘now I come back’, but he hasn’t come back »he said, in a serious half -joke tone, while teaching a photo of Díaz with the ring on.









History, how could it be otherwise, soon began to circulate through social networks, and even more among fashion fans who were present in the previously known as Cibeles catwalk.

The anecdote was settled by Yolanda Díaz with a message. Seeing that the matter was becoming the member of the MBFW’s last hours, he asked to keep them to pay. «They wrote to us minutes after the video came outMajísima, telling us that with the stir, the fuck … (…) they contacted us with great affection to settle and congratulate us, we informed them of the video and did not bother. We thank your entire team that they have not offended and let the video course run. Tarti paid», They say.

As can be seen in their own publications, the Tarti are rings that are becoming very fashionable among women (especially but not exclusively) that are most committed to urban and casual tendencies. One of them is, for example, the singer Indigo Lola or the actress Julia Camus.