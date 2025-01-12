The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will propose this Wednesday to the social agents an increase in the minimum wage of 50 euros (4.4%)which would reach 1,184 euros per month, with fourteen payments, as confirmed in an interview in The Vanguard.

This is the highest option proposed by the experts, which They advise an increase of 3.4% or 4.4% by 2025based on two different calculation methods, that is, increasing the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) by 39 or 50 euros gross per month, which would rise to 1,173 euros or 1,184 euros gross per month.

Díaz also promises flexibility to the employers if they join the agreement: “I would like nothing more for the employers to join in. “If there is an agreement I will be flexible,” he states.

After a few days in which she has been involved in a public confrontation with the socialist part of the Government over the reduction of working hours, the minister doubles down in the interview his accusations against the PSOE for failing to comply with agreements and try to block the measure and warns that this maneuver is generating a “crisis of confidence” among citizens.

The second vice president also assures that she does not have a “personal difference” with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, but rather a “deep-seated political difference.” Despite this, he insists that the reduction in working hours “will be fulfilled.”