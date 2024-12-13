Sumar has presented a non-legal proposal with which it proposes integrating the beneficiary officials of Muface healthcare in the National Health System.

According to the text recorded this Thursday at the table of the Congress of Deputies, the proposal seeks to accelerate the transition from the health care of beneficiaries of Muface to public health, but also from the mutual societies Instituto Social de las Fuerzas Armadas (ISFAS) and Mutualidad General Judicial (Mugeju).

The proposal establishes the terms for the production to take place. a balanced and progressive transferwhich would also be accompanied by a transfer of financing.

Specifically, the non-law proposal proposes creating an inter-ministerial working commission, led by the Ministry of Healthwhich includes the autonomous communities, with the objective of establishing a process of transition of beneficiaries from the private insurance system to the public system.

This process, which would begin with the mutualists included in Muface, would be carried out through an appropriate transition system that would incorporate extraordinary extensions that were necessary for the continuity of patients and transfer from the insurance model and public system.

It would be taken into account, he adds, those special situations such as those of workers abroad in situations where there is no national health system and there were no bilateral agreements. In addition to this more accelerated transition of the groups belonging to Muface, a process would also begin for the progressive incorporation of those included in ISFAS and Mugeju.

Financing of health care to private insurers would be fully transferred to the public system and in a final and proportional manner to the different autonomous communitiestaking into account the demographic criteria and morbidity profiles of the population that transitions from one model to another.

This financing will be used to strengthen primary and community care systems. with human and material resources that were necessary