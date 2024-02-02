The Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, visited Pope Francis this Friday. It is the second time they have seen each other – after their meeting in December 2021 – a clear symptom of the good ideological and personal harmony they maintain. Even more so if you watch the clock: the meeting lasted more than an hour, a time only available to very few leaders like former United States President Barack Obama. Díaz and the Pope, as she explained, discussed a possible visit by the Pontiff to the Canary Islands to personally attend to the migration crisis, one of Jorge Mario Bergoglio's priority issues.

The vice president was optimistic that it could take place, but did not want to go into details about the possible visit. “I'm going to be discreet. We have talked about the situation of migrations in the world and in the Canary Islands. And also about the Pope's visit. But I must be reserved and I leave it here. “I am optimistic, hope does not disappoint,” she noted.

Díaz explained that the long meeting, at the Apostolic Library, was very cordial and that both agreed on the need to implement new measures in the labor market that dignify it. “We have had a long conversation about the need for time of life, time for rest and time for work (…). He has written about these issues (…). This is defended by Pope Francis,” said Díaz after describing the Pontiff as “the best ambassador of decent work in the world.”

