After days of truce, Yolanda Díaz has clearly hardened her speech against the PSOE, her government partner, in the last 48 hours, and is now striving to highlight the differences between the two. During a rally in Valencia this Saturday, the leader of Sumar has brought up regional financing —a very sensitive issue for Compromís, which tops the lists of the coalition in that community—, housing or pensions and has called on the undecided to opt for Sumar against a bipartisanship formed by PP and PSOE, which, as he has said, has a “centralist soul”. “Go out to vote on 23-J to defend your rights, because the PP and the PSOE are not going to do it”, he cried before a packed auditorium, with more than a thousand people inside and at least another 200 who have remained outside without place.

In his only stop in the Valencian Community in this campaign, together with the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, and the candidates of the formation (Àgueda Micó and Txema Guijarro, among others), Díaz has promised to carry out changes in that system financing already in 2024. At the rhythm of a fanfare and on the same day that one year has passed since the launch of Sumar as a citizen platform, the second vice president has also “claimed” the action of the Valencian Government of PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem in the last four years, and has called “to win by a landslide to these people who are restricting rights”, in reference to the pacts of PP and Vox in autonomies such as the Valencian after the elections of May 28.

The vice president has appealed to undecided left-wing voters by stressing that “there are differences” between Sumar and the PSOE. “Housing is one of them”, he remarked, recalling his commitment to limit the rental price in stressed areas throughout Spain (for which he intends to modify the current housing law, approved in May and which leaves in the hands of the autonomous communities that decision). The leader has questioned with particular emphasis the Socialists for opening up to delaying the retirement age to 70 years, a proposal made this week by the Círculo de Empresarios and to which the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, reacted by saying that these “These are debates that must be approached serenely.” “Go out and vote to tell them that we are not going to allow it, that we are going to continue gaining rights, revaluing pensions, to continue having dignity,” the vice president claimed.

“Do you think that if we had not been in the Government, the minimum wage would have risen by 47%?” Díaz inquired. “Nooo”, responded the public. “Sumar represents the workers of this country,” emphasized the candidate, who has asked the respectable two other times, with the same result, if there would have been an ERTE or a labor reform without her in the ministry. “I ask you to vote to add those who have doubts. It is worth double: to represent the people we bring behind and because we are the only guarantee of having a progressive coalition government ”, she reiterated.

The event was held at the Olympia Theater, in the heart of the city, the same auditorium that hosted the meeting in 2021 that was the seed of Sumar’s current project. And there the memory made by the number two for Valencia, Alberto Ibáñez, to the figure of the then leader of Compromís and Valencian vice president, Mónica Oltra —today out of politics after being charged for the alleged cover-up of the sexual abuse of her ex-husband -, has made all the attendees stand up.

“Valencia is the worst financed autonomous community in the Spanish State. You are underfunded. I am only going to give you one piece of information today ”, Díaz said, resorting to his famous phrase in the control sessions of the Government in Congress. “You receive per inhabitant 178 euros less than the average for the country as a whole. We are going to commit ourselves to guaranteeing adequate financing for the Valencian Community now”, the vice president pointed out, who later specified that they will take out “the papers” and “fix” it next year if they govern. The leader of Sumar believes that PP and PSOE have decided not to change the system despite the fact that it should have been renewed 14 years ago, because “they have a centralist soul and a drive in which everything is decided in Madrid.” “Talking about financing in Valencia is talking about schools without barracks, about healthcare with dignity. We have to talk about financing so that we can improve the lives of Valencians ”, she underlined.

Díaz has once again charged against Vox, which this Friday presented an electoral program in which it advocates repealing, among other regulations, the abortion law. “Lately, everyone says that I am dangerous”, he has pointed out in reference to the criticisms of Santiago Abascal (president of the ultra formation) and Gabriel Rufián (ERC candidate). “What happens is that there are gentlemen who are afraid of free women.”

In constituencies such as Castellón, as in a good part of Spain, Sumar is at stake for third place on 23-J which could be crucial to determine the final result. Although surveys like the 40dB. for EL PAÍS and SER they continue to position the left-wing formation as the fourth force, coalition sources believe that the pact between PP and Vox for the formation of the Government in the Valencian Community has served to “mobilize the left” and point to that Díaz’s campaign “is going from less to more.”

“We have won the intellectual and moral battle,” Errejón defended in his turn to speak. The first, for having been able, in his opinion, to set an agenda and for his proposals to be discussed in this campaign, such as the right to housing or the reduction of the working day. The second, because that left that faced the elections with “sadness and resignation” has already begun to “smile”, in reference to a possible “comeback” on 23-J.

