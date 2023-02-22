Yolanda Díaz multiplies the acts of Sumar in the final stretch of her tour of Spain. While waiting to confirm her candidacy for the presidency of the Government, an announcement that will not arrive in any case before March, the second vice president intensifies the agenda to complete her tour of the territory before the municipal and regional meetings and hold new sectoral meetings, which will extend for a few more months. This same Saturday, the head of Labor will do a double, with rallies in the morning in Albacete and in the afternoon in Murcia.

Faced with pressure from Podemos, which has urged Díaz in recent weeks to clarify as soon as possible if she wants to be the party’s candidate, the head of Labor made public on Friday that there are already contacts with all political formations since the beginning of the year. The May elections, where organizations outside of United We Can but likely to be integrated into its platform compete with their own electoral interests, complicate any agreement before those elections and, although the parties have positively assessed the start of the talks, they recognize that they are at still in initial phase. The head of the list of Compromís to the Generalitat Valenciana, Joan Baldoví, even issued a warning to Díaz this Tuesday: “Adding can never be piling up.”

From the press room of Congress, the deputy argued that the vice president’s project should avoid reproducing the Andalusian experience. In the autonomic ones last June, the lefts agreed to a coalition of six parties that was weighed down from its birth by the controversy surrounding the election of the head of the list, finally for Izquierda Unida, and the agreement reached such a deadline, that Podemos ended up outside the official registration of the brand. Baldoví now advocates a pact without haste, which allows each formation to maintain its “space” and its “own identity”. The Compromís spokesman stressed the “excellent” relationship with Díaz, but briefly dismissed the question about the course of the negotiations. “We have had conversations and we will continue to have them,” he replied.

In the same vein, the leader of Más País (MP) and former leader of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, pointed out that they speak “very frequently” with the Ministry of Labor, with which they understand each other “well”, although he avoided giving more details to the to argue that the “political priority” of his party at this moment goes through the appointment of May 28. Neither Compromís nor MP now want to divert attention from that objective.

Publicly, tensions between Díaz and Podemos have been reduced. This same Monday, one of his spokespersons, Pablo Fernández, insisted that although “time is pressing”, his formation “respects” the vice president’s plans and surprised by asking for “discretion” around those first conversations. The organization led by Ione Belarra would prefer to speed up the agreement – the party revealed on Saturday that Sumar’s team had informed them that it will not close an agreement before June – and fears that a bad result in the regional and municipal elections could serve as an excuse to weaken them at the negotiating table to the detriment of other political forces. Díaz seeks to rely on fifteen formations to deploy Sumar throughout Spain and reunify the space to the left of the PSOE, an objective on which the options to revalidate the coalition government depend to a large extent, and in its environment they slip that the head of Trabajo is aware of the role that Podemos has to play.

Izquierda Unida once again showed its unqualified support for Díaz’s plans on Tuesday, describing the ongoing political project as “very good news”. Its federal spokesperson, MEP Sira Rego, valued the talks and denied that there was a delay in time. “[Es] very important that it is happening [el proceso] in terms, first, of political debate with the citizenry, and now with the parties. We trust that we all have an important role because we need to come together and add to prevent the right from ruling in this country and we go backwards, ”she said in an interview on Radio Euskadi. “We are all looking forward to this moving forward,” she added.

End of tour in Cantabria, Andalusia and the Canary Islands

After the matches next Saturday, Díaz will travel to Santander the following weekend. Sumar has not yet visited Andalusia and the Canary Islands (he will do so later), two communities with a complex outlook before the May elections. In the first case, the talks are still underway to close alliances in the municipalities and Más País —which is part of the regional coalition— distanced itself a few weeks ago from the agreements with Podemos and IU. In the Canary Islands, the platform of former deputy Alberto Rodríguez has already reached an agreement to compete with Verdes Equo Canarias, Ahora Canarias and Los Verdes Canarias, while Podemos, Izquierda Unida and Sí se Puede will present together.

The tour will be completed before the municipal and regional ones and these events will be combined with other thematic meetings to address different aspects of the program, such as education, housing or the fashion industry, which will continue to be held in the following months, once the tour of the communities. However, Díaz’s involvement in the May campaign is still unknown and Sumar’s calendar for those dates is not defined either.