It is a folkloric exhortation to her mayor boyfriend while they were walking in front of the press that riddled them, but “teeth, teeth, what’s bothering them” could also be a self-imposed commandment from Yolanda Díaz. It is not. In The Évole thing it became clear that the perpetual smile of the labor minister is an involuntary act. That’s probably why she fucks more than Pantoja’s.

When I say that it bothers me, I am not referring to the comment by Maruja Torres that was broadcast on the program, an accurate criticism of a certain corny spirit. The confrontation of ideas with education instead of the struggle of personalities arouses much rejection among those who experience politics as a constant touch of the seat. Yolanda Díaz’s smile is to the right what Ayuso’s witticisms are to the left: proof that often it is not that we disagree, it is that we do not even speak the same language. But it transcends the ideological division: Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias are examples of this.

A macho invitation to a feminine smile endures when politicians have never been required a share of sympathy or affability. Smile, woman, you are more beautiful. But they are also asked, with a greater or lesser degree of obligation, to behave like them. What a mess. You can end one like Mona Lisa.

If the yakuza (with which the program began), likes to amputate phalanges of the little fingers, surely there are close enemies of that party that called itself “of the smiles” who would prefer to see Díaz without teeth. In the end, the one who took away her smile was Jordi Évole, who began the program by pointing out the obvious harmony between him and her. Take care of me, Lord, of the tunes, that I already take care of the smiles.

