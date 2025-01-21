Yolanda Díaz, Ernest Urtasun and Sira Rego said goodbye this morning to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. Sumar’s leaders are therefore distancing themselves from Elon Musk’s platform and taking a step aside in reaction to the gesture made by him last night at an event after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy has chosen to post a statement in Spanish and English explaining the reasons that have led her to leave X. In the opinion of Yolanda Díaz, Musk has been using what was previously Twitter with political purposes until reaching the White House. “It has ceased to be a communication tool and has become a propaganda mechanism that uses the algorithm to prioritize some ideas over others and thereby affect public opinion,” writes Díaz.

For her part, the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, has described Musk’s gesture last night as a “declaration of intent”: “It is not a slip, a provocation or a mistake. Elon Musk’s Nazi salute is a declaration of intent. “We live marked by contradictions, but it has become unsustainable to continue feeding the business of a billionaire who plays dictator.”

«Social networks are a tool for public debate. This, however, has become the mouthpiece of a far-right oligarchy and its tentacles that promote hatred and misinformation. For this reason, today I stop using this account,” Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun stated in another message.









In this way, politicians join a movement that began months ago, where politicians, scientists, media outlets and different organizations have stopped publishing on X to start using Bluesky, the biggest rival of Musk’s social network. In fact, in 2024 it has gone from 2 to 25 million users, initially driven by X’s veto in Brazil, and then by the start of the elections in the United States. ‘The Guardian, ‘La Vanguardia’, ‘Le Monde’, ‘Friends of the Earth’, ‘Ecologistas en Acción’ and ‘Greenpeace’ are some of the media and organizations that have stopped their use of X in their tracks.