Spain, such as the European Union, It already faces the increase in defense spendingand on this the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, spoke on Brussels. “We are in a moment of uncertainty for the change of Trump administration and wars. It has been a mistake not to have self -defense policy“, presented the number three of the Government, before adding that” it is not about going up or down “the expense in defense, but about” reorder “national and community capacities.

In that scenario, Does not oppose more investmentespecially after Pedro Sánchez’s announcement to increase 2% security spending before 2029, which was the date marked so far.

In any case, his line already marked Diaz in an interview granted to the newspaper The Guardian. “We have to be very clear at this point: we cannot oppose social investment … with the cost of defense. We need more social budgets than ever, more social rights, more social welfare, more public housing policies, more and better employment. The other option is to fall into the dialogue of the extreme right, and there the extreme right wins, “he said, in a context marked by the large -scale plans of the EU for defense.

Union leaders They have endorsed the 150,000 million euros on loans to invest in common in defenseproposed precisely for the commission for the next decade and are already working on how to address military purchases. “We have to move a message of unity and strength, with a much more united Europe. We did it during the pandemic, during the energy crisis and we will also do it again when we talk about defense and security,” Sánchez summarized last week.

In addition, they also coincide with the good dynamics that would be to be able to divert cohesion funds for defense purchases or bet on projects of the European Investment Bank. Of course, Von der Leyen’s plan Includes another 650,000 million euros that would come out that the Member States themselves increase in 1.5% of his GDP his expense in defense. All this, community sources point out, is open to new ideas for the future. In addition, they also support that the escape clause of the deficit and debt rules is activated, so that they do not compute when it comes to investing in safety.

Díaz, meanwhile, full of nuances. “We do not fix anything to upload the military budget. Nothing is fixed. What we need to know, and the Spanish and the Spanish I think they want to know, it is what defense policy we will practice in the 21st century,” he added from the headquarters of the Council. The vice president has warned that the key to Spain is to execute the budget it already has for security. “Of those 13,000 million, by the way, 7,000 are intended for the maintenance of troops in our country”he said, and asked “more coordination” with existing capabilities.