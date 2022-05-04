Yolanda Díaz does not demand, like Podemos, that heads roll for the alleged espionage of more than sixty people from the pro-independence world, including four presidents of the Generalitat, between 2017 and 2020. At least, not yet. The Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, was in favor today, however, that Congress can investigate what happened and called for a reform of the law on official secrets, inherited from Francoism.

The also Minister of Labor alleged, at an informative breakfast organized by Europa Press, that the known cases of espionage using the ‘Pegasus’ malware – with which, according to what the Executive denounced on Monday, apart from those of the independentistas were infected in 2021 the telephone numbers of the President of the Government and the Minister of Defense – are “extremely serious” and that citizens have the right to know “what has happened”.

Yesterday, with the help of the PP, the PSOE prevented Congress from opening an investigation commission on these punctures and referred all the groups that requested it, among which are the minority partner of the government coalition and the main parliamentary allies of Sánchez, to the official secrets commission before which the director of the CNI, Paz Esteban, will appear tomorrow. Although Díaz has avoided frontally censoring this decision, he has argued that it is not necessary to “confuse” that there are secret matters with “the possibility of investigating.” «For example -he underlined, in the presence of the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños-, why can’t we know how ‘Pegasus’ works in the world?».

reform blocked



Díaz has insisted that “there should be no fear of knowing the facts.” “And after knowing what has happened, if you have to purge responsibilities, purge yourself,” he pointed out. But where she has wanted to focus is on the official secrets law, which dates back to 1968. The vice president herself has not clarified, however, in what direction she believes it should be modified.

The PNV has spent years demanding the modification of that rule so that, among other things, the limit set to be able to declassify files from 25 to 10 years is lowered. In this legislature, he returned to register a bill that has been blocked by the government parties with successive extensions of the amendment deadlines. After several months of tug-of-war, the Executive told the Basque nationalists that they would take their own bill to the Chamber. Although the text was among those included in the Government’s regulatory plan for 2021, it ended up being eliminated. In 2022 it has been included again, but so far there has been no progress.