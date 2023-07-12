Walking towards an inclusive feminism. That is the mantra that Sumar, the left-wing coalition led by Yolanda Díaz, repeats ahead of the general elections on July 23. In an act on the subject, moderated at the Teatro Pavón in Madrid by the actress Anabel Alonso —who has warned of the “violation” of rights and freedoms if the right and extreme right come to the Government—, the vice president has emphasized that feminism “loses” when it “places itself in the trenches” and has asked to flee from the “right-wing trap”, which seeks to generate “division”.

The position of “feminism for the 99%”, as Díaz has defined it in his speech, is a position that marks a clear difference with the context of the last four years. Including in the movement not only the LGTBI collective, but above all men, as Díaz and the philosopher Clara Serra, also present at the event, have repeated, is to change the pace of what has happened during the last legislature in the Government of coalition, also with the opposition and in the feminist movement.

It was precisely the trans law, and free gender self-determination – being able to change the name and sex on the DNI only with the will of the people -, which divided the movement in such a way that in 2022, for the first time in history, it walked separately on 8- M for the split of part of feminism, contrary to that rule. Just like what happened within the PSOE, where one faction did not want to assume the text.

Outside the movement, it is the extreme right, and sometimes the right, who oppose the rights of women, the advances for the LGTBI collective, to those of men, with a speech in which they allude to a battle between one and the other. “We will repeal the law on gender violence and all regulations that, far from effectively protecting women, have encouraged a war of the sexes, the breakdown of families, inequality before the law and the destruction of the presumption of innocence,” it includes Vox in its electoral program.

“Feminism is not at war against anyone, despite what Abascal says,” Díaz replied, “on the contrary, it expands rights not only for women, but for men, for everyone.” Elizabeth Duval, the campaign spokeswoman for this area, sitting to the right of Díaz during the act, has also pointed out what they mean by that 99% when she has referred to feminism as a place of “academy”. That, she has asserted, is “not” feminism. “It is neither a cultural flag, nor a philosophical debate, but a social and radical revolution for the 21st century.” Duval has warned that has tried to “construct an image of feminism that dwarfs it, that makes it a place where fewer and fewer people fit.”

Along the same lines, Serra has advocated “reconquering plural feminism.” A movement that has its reference in the march of March 8, 2018, “transformative” and “for the whole world”. “A feminism capable of convincing, persuading, exciting, that welcomes everyone.” In a conversation without direct references to the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, all the speeches, including that of the Más Madrid councilor Carolina Elías and that of the Colombian deputy Mafe Carrascal, defended moving in that direction.

A transversal electoral program

The Sumar program has not included specific policies for one area, but transversal to all departments. “Gender issues have to be integrated into all public policies and stop being marginal issues and only associated with certain social policies,” the document states. The program ranges from the economic field —reducing the wage gap and pensions— to strengthening the Ministry of Equality, with the proposal to create a Vice Presidency for Feminisms and Care Economy, one of the areas that has had the most media coverage. .

The document with which Sumar is presented to the elections on July 23 advocates “guaranteeing the operation of crisis centers” for victims of sexual violence and includes issues of sexual and reproductive health, such as access to assisted reproductive techniques financed by the public sector for women up to 45 years of age.

They also include the proposals for the equality of the LGTBI+ collective, whose section begins with the “priority” that it supposes for the party to “give effective compliance to the provisions contained” in the so-called trans law, and with the proposal of “a State pact against hate speech.” In the last paragraph of the chapter, the coalition defends measures to “prevent and tackle specifically” intra-gender violence, that which occurs within same-sex couples, and to “grant rights and protection” to its victims.

What has been left out of the program, and has not been addressed during the act either, have been some key issues, such as prostitution, with conflicting visions between the coalition parties, or surrogacy, although it did not do so four years ago years the Unidas Podemos program. Who has included him in his program has been the PSOE, with which Sumar aspires to revalidate the Government after 23-J. Prostitution includes it with “a law to prohibit pimping in all its forms, which includes the punishment of locative third party and the sanction of pimps”, while the bellies for rent do so with a proposal to “advance” against this practice —already illegal in Spain—, acting “against the agencies” and, in parallel, through measures “to facilitate and promote the national and international adoption system”.

