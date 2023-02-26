Yolanda Díaz, this Saturday, during her speech at the Auditorium of the University of Murcia. In video, summary of the act. / vicente vicéns / agm | video: verabril

The Auditorium of the University of Murcia was too small this Saturday to accommodate the large number of people who wanted to hear the Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who visited the Region to publicly present her political platform, Sumar, “That will be a great surprise in 2023,” as he predicted.

In the classroom there was only capacity for 400 people and there were many more, close to a thousand, who stayed outside, for which Yolanda Díaz, who came out to apologize to the citizens who could not access the premises, promised to return to Murcia coming soon.

The vice president made a fiery defense of the management of the coalition Executive with the PSOE in Spain and of her own work at the head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. “For the first time since the Second Republic, the Ministry of Labor is not a branch of the Ministry of Economy,” said the second vice president, who began her speech by recalling illustrious regional culture such as the poet from Cartagena Carmen Conde and the actor from Águilas Francisco Rabal. She also alluded to the film ‘Pajarico’, by Carlos Saura, “which showed a very different Murcia from the one they want us to see.”

Yolanda Díaz demonstrated that she is informed of current affairs in the Region of Murcia and referred to the labor dispute over the blocking of the hotel industry agreement. “That the employers of such an important sector for the Region offer a 0.7% increase is a shame,” said the head of Labor, who defended her management with the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), the ERTE “that they saved so many companies and workers during the pandemic” and the labor reform “that has brought our temporary employment rates to the European level.”

Gallery.

vicente vicens / agm



“I humbly believe that we have shown that we are here to defend the interests of the workers of our country. Remember that they said that we were going to starve the country if we raised the SMI and revalued pensions with the CPI. We are going to continue doing it, “reiterated the left-wing leader.

The vice president criticized the tax cuts of the Government of Fernando López Miras in the Region of Murcia, which she defined as a “manual of failed policies.” «Taxes are lowered for the rich, with the suppression of the Wealth Tax, when they have the lowest per capita financing in Spain. That will translate into worse services for citizens,” explained Yolanda Díaz.

What he did not give clues to is when Sumar will start up. A priori, the launch of the project is not planned for the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, but for the general ones at the end of the year. In any case, Díaz predicted that “Sumar will be the great surprise of 2023” and “the guarantee of the continuity of the progressive coalition in the Government of Spain during the next decade.” “The experience of the coalition Executive is being more favorable for the good people of this country than the governments of the Popular Party were,” he added.

However, the minister admitted that “there are many things to improve”, including the difficulties of families for the shopping basket due to high inflation. She was also in favor of freezing mortgage payments due to the rise in interest rates. Reducing the working day, addressing mental health and improving the Dependency Law were other priorities that she set for herself.

«This is not only about defeating the PP and Vox, this is about transforming the country to improve people’s lives. Sumar is a project of illusion and hope, of a wide, happy, open country, in which everyone has space, in which people can live with dignity”, he concluded.

Civil society



The listening act in the Auditorium, moderated by the journalist Lucía Pérez Capilla (currently in the press office of the CC OO union), involved representatives of different sectors of civil society in the Region of Murcia. The first to speak was Teresa Vicente, promoter of the ILP del Mar Menor and professor of Philosophy of Law at the UMU. “We have come far and have given hope to Europe, in the UN the Earth Assembly has been opened,” she declared. Vicente urged the vice president to develop the regulations of the Law of Legal Personality, which has to be addressed by the Council of Ministers.

On behalf of the Platform for Underground Pedro Arques attended, although Domingo Centenero was initially announced. Arques recounted the struggle of the movement, celebrated the arrival of the underground AVE and claimed the electrification of the historic route through Chichilla so that Murcians have a decent and competitive rail connection with Madrid.

Teresa Fuentes, from the CC OO Services Federation, reviewed the situation of the blocking of the hospitality agreement, denouncing that a worker in this sector in Alicante earns 3,500 euros more per year than one from Murcia. She announced that a CES report on the situation of migrants in the Region will soon be published, which will confirm “that they contribute more in contributions and taxes than they receive in services.”

Juan Antonio Sánchez, a member of the Association for the Defense of Public Health, reviewed the situation of the health system, while the most emotional intervention was that of Carmen Fernández, “feminist and anti-racist gypsy”, who asked the vice president ” when are gypsy women going to benefit from the quotas».

At the event there were representatives of the parties, especially the IU, with its regional coordinator, José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, at the helm. Also present were the leader of Más Región, Óscar Urralburu, the deputy for Verdes-Equo in the Assembly, Helena Vidal; and the secretary of Organization of Podemos, Ángel Hernández, among others.