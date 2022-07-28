The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, last week in the summer courses at the Complutense University. Jesus Hellin 2022 (Europa Press)

In a tone very different from that of the PSOE, Yolanda Díaz described this Thursday as “very serious” the case of the ERE and has linked corrupt practices to “bipartisanship.” Two days after the Supreme Court confirmed the sentences imposed on former Andalusian presidents Manuel Chaves —for a crime of prevarication— and José Antonio Griñán —for prevarication and embezzlement— for allowing, over almost a decade, a fraudulent system to distribute social and labor aid to companies, the second vice president has distanced herself from her government partner and has bluntly stated during an interview on RNE that citizens “do not tolerate corruption”.

While the leader of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, had indicated this Wednesday that with this sentence “the just pay for sinners”, Díaz has been forceful in the opposite direction: “The case of the ERE It’s very serious,” he said. “It has to do with bipartisanship, with public efforts that citizens have already shown that they reject. And I think that we have to demonstrate here”, he emphasized. “Spanish citizens do not tolerate corruption, in any way”, added the head of Labor, who has charged against the era of the solo governments of the PP and PSOE: “It is the Spain of bipartisanship. We are not going to return to that Spain, the Spanish citizenry has already reproached it. Spain is modern, it is a country that looks ahead and does not want corrupt management”, she reiterated. “Now, I am very clear that corruption continues to exist, that it is part of a praxis very typical of bipartisanship,” she criticized at another point in the interview.

The vice president did not want to comment on whether she would be in favor of granting a pardon to Griñán in the event that his defense requested it. “I’m not going to do future things,” she replied.

Díaz has also been optimistic about the result of the dialogue table between the Government of Spain and the Generalitat, held the day before in Madrid, which he has considered a “very positive step in constitutional terms of respect for our culture”, and has asserted that the crimes of rebellion and sedition “have no legal accommodation with the comparative European framework.” This same Wednesday, the president of the United We Can parliamentary group, Jaume Asens, again asked the PSOE to put a proposal on the table to reform sedition and check if there is a parliamentary majority to approve it.

A project for the generals

Yolanda Diaz already stated in two interviews different this July that “he did not believe” that the political project that he promotes, Sumar, will arrive in time to compete in the municipal and regional elections. The 2023 calendar is complex and if there is no early election, those two appointments should be held in May, six months before the general elections. This Thursday he has gone one step further and has ruled it out. “It is a citizen movement, not an electoral process and, therefore, it makes no sense for Sumar to appear at the municipal or regional level”, explained the vice president before assuring that she is “overturned” in that process that started last day 8 and whose objective is to design, in his words, a new country model “for the next decade”.

The minister has slipped that the next act of her tour of Spain to talk with different groups will take place in Galicia, her community, and has reiterated the transversal nature of the movement. “I like that people add from their professionalism, from their way of thinking. Without sectarianism, without labels, without fetishism. In Sumar there is room for everyone. No corners”, she has claimed. Asked about the dismissal of the leader of the PCE, Enrique Santiago, in the ministry headed by Ione Belarra, where he held the position of Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Díaz has also refused to enter into controversy: “What I do is add, not I’m going to have fun He is going to be an extraordinary deputy, he is going to do a great job and he is going to add up ”, she has concluded, appealing to the name of his project.