David Broncano and Lalachus will be in charge of broadcasting the Chimes live this year for Spanish Television, a decision that has given rise to absolutely inappropriate and cruel comments against the comedian.

The meanest, that of the Cameroonian political activist Bertrand Ndongovery close to Vox (affiliate and advisor of Rocío Monasterio), who shared a photo of the collaborator of The Revolt with the following text: “RTVE must be congratulated. He will pay you to finally eat some fruit. I hope that those 12 grapes are, for her, the beginning of a healthy life. “It’s the most productive thing they’ve done with my taxes so far.”

For this reason, the signs of support for her have been reproduced. The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diazhas been one of the first to come to his defense: “Always with Lalachus. That women have a greater status when they are in the public sphere is machismo. All my support, dear. We are proud to see you on public television,” she wrote on her X account.

His support is added to that of other personalities such as the newly appointed president of RTVE, José Pablo López. “The criticism I’m reading against @lalachus2 has nothing to do with her being fat, but rather with her being a woman. Does anyone remember any criticism of his weight against Alberto Chicote or against Ibai Llanos? When do they present the Chimes? So much for moving forward. Pure machismo,” he defended.