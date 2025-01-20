Yolanda Díaz charges against the leader of the businessmen: “It is easy to say this when you earn 25 times the SMI per month”

The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, charged this Monday against the leader of businessmen, Antonio Garamendi, in the midst of open negotiations to raise the interprofessional minimum wage. The head of Labor has rejected the statements of the president of the CEOE employers’ association in an interview on TVE, in which he spoke about the increase in the SMI. “How easy it is to say this when you earn 25 times the SMI per month,” Díaz said on social networks.

Increase in the minimum wage to 1,184 euros, the payment of taxes and more fine print from the expert report

The Minister of Labor’s comment is accompanied by a cut from the interview with Antonio Garamendi on La morning de la 1, on TVE. The journalist and presenter Silvia Intxaurrondo has asked the leader of Spanish businessmen if a monthly salary of 1,134 euros is worthy, which is the current amount of the interprofessional minimum wage.

Antonio Garamendi considered that the question was not “very serious” and responded with another question: “Do you think that someone who has a small establishment in a town has the capacity to pay 2,000 euros a month in a bar where four people enter? ?”

At the insistence of Intxaurrondo, the president of CEOE has refused to answer the question, which he considered “not relevant.”

The second vice president has shared this excerpt from the interview on her social networks. “How easy it is to say this when you earn 25 times the SMI per month. “This is not serious,” he criticized.

Minimum wage and reduction of working hours

“What we have to do is implement, work in a line, to make a much more serious approach to what the economy we have is and make investments in productivity, that is what we have to achieve, and in the meantime, this is what that a company can pay, because really those who pay these salaries are the weakest. The majority of companies, those that I represent, are not in this line, this is also the case,” Antonio Garamendi defended in the interview, reports the Europa Press agency.

The leader of the CEOE has defended the need to link the increase in the minimum wage to the reduction in working hours that the Government intends to approve. Garamendi has maintained that he is not saying that there should be no negotiation on hours or on increases in the SMI, “but what is not valid is for politics to come in, here it does come in freely, to say ‘this is how it is’ because here I think I am going.” to get some more votes.”

These statements come just two days before the CEOE employers’ association meets with its committee and board of directors to address the increase in the minimum wage. Labor has proposed an increase of 4.4%, up to 1,184 euros per month, the highest proposal of the expert committeewhile the CCOO and UGT unions demand an increase of between 5% and 6%, leaving the SMI at around 1,200 euros per month.

The businessmen did not present a specific offer last week and the negotiating table was scheduled to meet again on Wednesday afternoon, after the internal meetings of the CEOE. This Monday, Garamendi recalled the collective bargaining agreement signed with the unions, which contemplates a recommendation for a 3% salary increase for this year.

Negotiation begins to raise the minimum wage: the unions ask for 1,200 euros and there is still no offer from the employers



In Labor they have expressed that “there is room for agreement” with the employers for the increase in the SMI, although the tensions between the Ministry of Yolanda Díaz and the CEOE employers’ association are constant, as was demonstrated again this Monday.