The third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, in the debate at the Círculo de Economía.

The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, defended this Thursday before the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and the secretary general of UGT, Pepe Álvarez, the need to close “a pact against job insecurity”, after affirm that it is “burned in Spain”. At the XXXVI Meeting of the Círculo de Economía, Díaz has claimed the need to “change the production model and change the culture of precariousness”, which he has said is “shameful”.

Díaz, Garamendi and Álvarez were summoned to talk about productivity, but Díaz, with good harmony with the business and union representatives despite the differences in their positions, has turned the topic of the colloquium around after the UGT leader demand a national pact for the industry, as a model to raise the quality of productivity and quality of work. The minister has taken up the proposal, but has also claimed to fight against youth unemployment (38% in the case of those under 25 years of age) in addition to precariousness.

Although he has stressed that a majority of employers do things correctly, Díaz has spoiled the little use that in Spain is being made of training contracts, just 8,000 so far this year, a figure much lower than a contract similar existing in Germany. He has shown it as a symptom of the culture of precariousness that he has attacked, stating that the reason for such low interest is due to the fact that “it is clearly unnecessary for companies to resort to modalities [de contratos] healthy ”because there are other types of contracts that, in practice, are more economically beneficial for companies. “Companies with precarious people have no future,” he summarized.

“Most of us do it well,” Garamendi responded, counterattacking the arguments of Díaz’s precariousness with data on temporality within the Administration. “The temporality in Spain is 25% and it is true that Europe says that we have to improve, but public administrations have 34%, and I say this because we are always the bad guys in the film.” In fact, the president of the CEOE has lamented the little utility of the SEPE, of which he has said that it barely “places 1.5% of the people while we spend billions of euros.” Díaz has assured that the public employment services will undergo a substantial change once the new Employment Law that the Government has in its portfolio is approved.

Pact for the industry

Díaz, from whose arguments the colloquium has started, has defended that in order to improve the production model there must be a boost in R&D, resize the size of small and medium-sized companies, create a “quality job market” and leave the dynamics of a highly service-based economy. And for “improving productivity”, which has indicated that it grew at a rate of 0.2% in Spain while in Germany it did 0.8%.

Pepe Álvarez has defended this need, but has warned that the productivity debate can become a mantra “if you don’t get to the bottom of the matter.” And there it has opted to close a great pact for the industry that brings together both social agents and university institutions, R&D entities and the opposition, so that it becomes a stable roadmap over time. “It is the only thing that can give us a significant improvement in productivity,” he said.