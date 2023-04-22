«Reissue the coalition government». The slogan has become the great mantra for the entire left of this pre-electoral campaign of 28-M. Although what will be decided at the polls will be the mayors of more than 8,000 municipalities and the executive of 12 autonomous communities, the elections are already perceived as a first round of the general elections, especially for the space that now represents Sumar and Podemos, whose Relations have been tense in recent months due to negotiations to attend the electoral appointment together. In the midst of this climate, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, participated this Saturday in a Guanyem Barcelona rally headed by Ada Colau to reissue the mayoralty of the Catalan capital. She there she called for the “unity” of all space and asked “not to stop at the marks.”

The message has a special symbolism, due to the place where it is pronounced and the political moment that the left is experiencing. The Galician leader is aware that her presence in the campaign will be a shock, but she has chosen Barcelona as her first destination after launching her candidacy for Moncloa because there the common people do not compete against Podemos or another formation integrated into their political project, as happens , for example, in Madrid with Más Madrid or in Valencia with Compromís, who will face each other at the polls against those of Belarra.

Received with applause and shouts of “president”, Díaz has been careful not to specifically name any of these candidates and has focused on putting the “progressive coalition government model” first, in which she includes the commoners and Colau herself. , with the one representing on the right. In this block, she has mentioned, on the other hand, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and Xavier Trias, the Junts candidate for mayor of Barcelona and to whom the polls give him a slight advantage over the rest of his rivals.

“In these elections two models are being disputed: one, that of Trias, which is that of the past, is to look at the 90s,” Díaz criticized, and has assured that the other model is that of Colau, who has added that it is also It is the achievements of the coalition government, among which you have mentioned the labor reform. He has sent another message to Feijóo: «The austerity laws for cities are over. We are fed up.”

The message comes one day after the results of the latest CIS barometer, which includes Sumar for the first time, were known. The second vice president’s project, which includes the commons, Izquierda Unida, Más País, Compromís and another dozen parties, breaks into force as the fourth formation at the national level thanks to 10.6% in the estimated vote. Podemos, on the other hand, appears in fifth place, with 6.7%, while those of Ione Belarra continue to ask Díaz for an open primary agreement to negotiate their participation in the future left-wing front.

resume negotiations



While the Galician leader maintains her idea of ​​starting to resume these talks, frozen since before Easter Week after 28-M, the idea is making its way that, precisely, to reissue a coalition Executive together with the PSOE, that unit will be necessary. Not in vain, the sum of both estimates would leave this coalition as the third political force with 17.3% of voting intentions, more than what the CIS itself granted to Unidas Podemos (Podemos, Izquierda Unida and los comunes) in the previous survey: 12.7%.

The result in the municipal and autonomic ones will be decisive to know the negotiating force of both factions. For now, Colau has undone his support for Díaz: “We are going to help you with everything, count on Barcelona, ​​but for that you have to win first.”

At the same time, from Valencia, the second vice president of the Consell and candidate of Unides Podem-Esquerra Unida for the Generalitat, Héctor Illueca, has stated that he would like all “representative people” of the political space of the formation to participate in the campaign for the elections regional elections on May 28, among them the ministers Ione Belarra, Irene Montero, Alberto Garzón, the coordinator of Alianza Verde, Juan López de Uralde, and “of course” Yolanda Díaz.

In statements to the media this Saturday before participating in the presentation of the regional and municipal candidacies of Unides Podem-Esquerra Unida, Illueca has insisted that from the formation they aspire to develop an electoral campaign “as unitary as possible” and has stressed that the base of the same will be “the militants and sympathizers.”

“We trust in all his efforts, in his intelligence and in his rebellious spirit to deploy in the territory and take our proposal to all corners of the Valencian Community”, he highlighted.