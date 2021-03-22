The Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, before the Committee on Labor, Inclusion, Social Security and Migration in the Congress of Deputies, this Monday. JJ Guillén / EFE

The calendar planned by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, for this year is intense. In the months remaining to the end of 2021, he intends to close the 13 remaining reforms – there are already four in force or ready – that he has promised to the European Commission so that European funds arrive. Among them are those of collective bargaining and subcontracting, but also that of contracting. “We are going to advance in a strong simplification formula [de los contratos] so that the main actor is the indefinite contract ”, the minister pointed out in Congress. Faced with questions from the deputies to specify deadlines, he replied: “I am not going to give you deadlines. Is not my style. We have to do it this year ”.

At the entrance to the appearance before the Labor commission, the next third vice president of the Government has released her role as head of United We Can in the Executive. To questions from journalists about the head-on clash between the head of Housing, José Luis Ábalos, and the still second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, Díaz has been much more accommodating: “It is not about giving in, there will be a sure agreement”, He has declared before the two positions represented by the socialist, who defends subsidizing the owners to prevent rental prices from rising, and the leader of Podemos, who opts for a control mechanism.

Once in the appearance, the Minister of Labor has not entered into the controversy of last week about what should be prioritized in the labor reform negotiations: hiring, collective bargaining, active policies or modernization of the SEPE. The second vice president, Nadia Calviño, spoke out clearly in favor of giving priority to the reform of hiring in front of the Department of Labor, which, in the social dialogue meeting with the unions UGT and CC OO and the employers’ CEOE and Cepyme, assured that prefers to start with changes in the agreements (prevalence of sectoral agreements compared to company agreements and validity beyond their completion) and subcontracting. This Monday in Congress Díaz has resumed the Government program to indicate his preferences: a first phase to address “the most urgent”, following the terminology of the pact and without resorting to the expression “most damaging aspects of the labor reform”; a second with community demands – temporality – and a last one for active employment policies.

Díaz has also avoided being very blunt with the changes in outsourcing. He has made it clear that his intention is to take them forward, specifying that this is not something that comes from the labor reform. But he has also come to say that it is not about ending it. “Outsourcing has come to stay,” he paraphrased, resorting to the well-used phrase about teleworking since the pandemic began, not without clarifying that his intention is to change its regulation – Article 42 of the Workers’ Statute – and, as has happened with the Rider Law, to rely on a recent Supreme Court ruling on it.

Another point that the head of Labor has touched in her appearance is the minimum wage. His intention, he clarified, is that at the end of the legislature it reaches 60% of the average salary, and has indicated that the commission of experts that it appointed a little more than a month ago has three months to define the path that Spain must follow to get to this point.