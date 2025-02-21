02/21/2025



Updated at 15: 38h.





The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, has defended that “everything that is necessary” was investigated about the allegations of sexual harassment against the co -founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, and has expressed his solidarity with the victims without entering into the clash with the purple, who today have confronted The attitude of adding When the accusations against his exportevoz Íñigo Errejón arose.

«These issues are very serious, we move All solidarity with the victims And as I always say, before facts that I am knowing for you, appropriate research is proceeded. Solidarity with the victims and of course investigating everything that is necessary, ”he said before the press after participating in an act of adding this Friday in Madrid.

Both the vice president and the head of culture and spokesman to add, Ernest Urtasun, They have not opined on the statements of the Secretary General of PodemosIone Belarra, who has defended the performance of his party by knowing testimonies of alleged sexual harassment against Monedero in September 2023, differentiating his position with that of adding and Errejón. “Signaling someone with honors is making a spokesman and putting him in the electoral lists,” Belalarra launched this morning.

Since add they have remarked that they will not respond to Podemos nor reduce to the level of reproaches crossing in such a serious matter.