Sumar En Comú Podem has started this Sunday the pre-campaign in Catalonia for the 23-J elections with a rally in Cornellà led by Yolanda Díaz, leader of the coalition and vice president of the Government, and the deputy and candidate for Barcelona, ​​Aina Vidal. Before some 200 people, in the auditorium of the Sant Idelfons social center in Cornellà, which has become very small, the two politicians have claimed in their speeches the social legacy of the coalition government and its aspiration to reduce the working day and They have omitted the slightest allusion to the right to decide or to the sovereign referendum. Vidal, who takes over from Jaume Asens as head of the list, said on the day of her presentation as a candidate that this vote, as always, will be on the electoral program of the commons

under the motto per month (A por más) and supported by the most prominent members of the candidacy – former mayor Ada Colau was not there, but MEP Ernest Urtasun was -, Díaz has initially addressed the people who have not been able to enter the auditorium. The only wink from him has been to insist that the right-wing parties want to govern against Catalonia and that the left-wing coalition wants one in favor. “PP and Vox campaign against Catalonia. Can you govern a country saying that you are against Catalonia? ”, he asked himself before a dedicated audience. Vidal has only made this reference: “Advancing in Catalonia is de-judicialization; it is Jaume Asens ”, he said in a gesture of recognition of his predecessor.

With the decision to dodge the referendum, Díaz and the commons have skirted the issue that will come up again when the electoral programs are presented. In addition to Vidal, Joan Mena, spokesman for the party, insisted last week that the commons have never moved from the position of defending the referendum and that their frame of reference, although it must be updated, is the program of the general elections of 2019. That document mentions the dialogue table but also the need for the Catalans to decide their future in a vote in addition to a Clarity Law. Urtasun affirmed this Friday that the coalition feels “comfortable” with respect to the Catalans voting on the agreements reached at the dialogue table.

The point is that not even the eventual result of the dialogue table from which the referendum will hardly come out, due to the radical opposition of the Government, has appeared at the rally. The position of the PSC, which lately has also parked to avoid conflicts with barons, is similar: that an agreement be voted on. Be that as it may, everything indicates that the commons will have to make a thousand balances because in addition to Sumar’s they will have their own program. The question will be how the small print of both will fit, beyond the fact that everything indicates that the sovereign conflict will not be a fundamental axis of their campaign.

Last Friday, Colau claimed the sovereignty of his space, but distanced himself from the referendum when asked, in an interview on TV3, if he was in favor of it. “I want an effective solution and not chimerical promises that are not fulfilled,” he said, recalling the legacy of his party in this chapter by mentioning pardons, the reform of the Penal Code and the dialogue table. The reality is that the commons burst into politics waving the referendum flag, although they no longer raise it with such enthusiasm and point to it as a goal on the horizon. Gerardo Pisarello, number two on the list, and Candela Lopez (number six) have also emphasized the social legacy.

“These elections are about the cost of living. From inflation in the shopping cart that exceeds 12%; of the mortgage, of the people who cannot pay the rent ”, has affirmed the vice president that she has defended that the good figures of the macroeconomy reach the people. With a similar message, the two politicians, faced with a scenario in which the word Sumar prevailed over En Comú Podem, have affirmed that these elections are intended not only to stop the extreme right, but that they are about improving the lives of most. Vidal, from a union tradition due to his time at CC OO, has lamented that workers in Spain work 300 hours more than in Germany. “The madness is that inequality grows at the same rate as the increase of those who own 1% of the country’s wealth,” he said to reproach Junts and ERC for already considering the elections as lost.

After recalling that he coincided with her as a deputy defending the rights of domestic workers, Díaz has presented yes to the head of the list for Barcelona: “Aina Vidal is the candidate of Catalonia for Spain. Ours is a project in favor of life and the working classes, ”said the vice president who has been “astonished” when it is spread that they are not satisfied with the social conquests. “How can we not be proud”, she has affirmed, vindicating the labor reform, permanent contracts, an 8.5% increase in pensions and an increase of up to 1080 euros in the minimum interprofessional wage.

“We are aware that it is not enough because there is a difference of 25 points with the average European salary. Good macroeconomic figures have to reach the people ”, stated the vice president, who has assured that she will put the same effort into achieving it as she does in reducing the working day to save time and dignify the lives of citizens. Díaz, who has claimed the country’s common heritage and cultural diversity, has called for mobilization. “I ask you to mobilize. Catalonia may have the decisive vote of the next decade. If Catalonia stands up, it will be decisive ”, she has affirmed.

