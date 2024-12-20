The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will sign this Friday with the general secretaries of CCOO and UGT, Unai Sordo and Pepe Álvarez, respectively, the agreement to reduce the working day to 37.5 hours per week. as reported by both unions.

The signing will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Labor, putting an end to a negotiation that began 11 months ago and that has gone through different phases (unions with employers, tripartite negotiation and in recent weeks only between the Government and unions).

It remains to be seen how the text of the agreement will finally turn out after Yolanda Díaz recognizes the clash that exists between your Ministry and that of Economydirected by Carlos Corpo, due to the deadlines for applying the working day.

Díaz wants all workers to have a weekly work day of 37.5 hours on December 31, 2025, in accordance with established in the government agreement between PSOE and Sumarbut the Corps wants it to be applied gradually and go beyond 2025, according to what the minister herself said yesterday.









“What it says is that we must take (the reduction in working hours) further, that the legislature is long,” said the minister this Thursday, who urged compliance with what was agreed in the investiture agreement so as not to “deceive” the workers.