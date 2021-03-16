Yolanda Díaz will be Vice President of the Government. Third. The Minister of Labor has agreed to position herself behind Carmen Calvo and Nadia Calviño in order to maintain the portfolio she holds today. Already this Monday, from France, Pedro Sánchez said he had no problems with Díaz becoming vice president when Pablo Iglesias left his position to attend the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid, a jump that is scheduled for the end of April . What he did put problems with, and that is how he transferred it this Tuesday morning to his coalition partner, is that that vice-presidency is, as it is now that of the United We Can leader, the second, provided that Galician politics also wanted keep your current portfolio. In principle, this discrepancy did not generate too much conflict this time. Sánchez and Iglesias met twenty-four hours after the vice president announced by surprise his intention to be a candidate in the regional elections against the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso to talk about how the replacement will be undertaken. And at the end, the Secretary of State for Communication issued a statement in which it assured that, in general terms, there had been an understanding. Something that was corroborated by the spokesperson for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique. “There is a lack of details that they will have to report but I know that it is fundamentally already done,” he said.

The Socialists argued that Sánchez’s objections were due to the need to “give coherence to the structure of the Government” and stressed that it would be problematic if, being minister of an economic portfolio, Díaz happened to be ahead of the current Vice President and Minister of Economy , Nadia Calviño. The options, then, were for her to change portfolio and occupy the second vice-presidency or to keep it, in which case, she would be placed at the head of a third vice-presidency. And Calviño would go up a position in the ladder. “It would be a reasonable exit,” sources from the Executive and the PSOE pointed out throughout the day.