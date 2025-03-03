The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, has publicly admitted that the businesses run by Autonomous will have a “Greater impact” for the reduction of the day work that his department has raised until 37.5 hours per week. The vice president has made these statements … In the ATA Assembly, which today is held in Madrid and from which Lorenzo Amor will be re -elected as president as president of the organization.

As the days pass, Yolanda Díaz exposes the reality that companies face for a measure that the Economic and Social Council itself (CES) has asked to “flexible” when applying it. Díaz has recognized the Autonomous Forum that it is “aware” that the cut of the day “It is not the same in an autonomous as in a large company,” Although at the same time he recalled that his ministry put on the table all kinds of aid during the negotiation of the law, although he finally excluded them from the normative text after the employer left the agreement.

Díaz, who has tried to tend bridges with self -employed in an event in which murmurs have been continuous when he talked about the need to reduce the day, has insisted that the self -employed that “have to have support” will see it reflected in their day to day. Although he has also insisted on his two great ideas on what is his star legislature: that the working day of 37.5 hours per week will boost consumption, and that will benefit many small businesses; And what will improve the productivity. In fact, he has anticipated that she herself “will rectify” In that approach if it is finally proven that it is not so “and I am wrong.”

The Minister of Labor thanked ATA her participation in the conclusions of the Report of the Economic and Social Council (CES), which has defended the reduction of the day, although at the same time she has raised the need for apply exceptions and flexibility, depending on the type of business in which it is applied.

Although the draft law has exceeded the opinion of the CES, an agency in which both self -employed and the great entrepreneurs and unions are included, The text will not pass tomorrow by the Council of Ministers. He still has at least another week, to become a bill, be validated in Moncloa and move on to his parliamentary process in the Congress of Deputies.