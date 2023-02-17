Mexico.- There is no doubt that the reality show They have begun to take over television screens, as it is one of the favorite forms of entertainment for viewers in recent times.

In fact, the Netflix platform does not want to be left behind, which is why it is close to launching its own survival program, ‘The jungle law’.

Apparently, this new reality show seeks to test the participants both physically and mentally, as they will face complicated tests that promise to push them to the limit.

It was through the social networks that Netflix released the first trailer for the show, which will begin with 12 members competing for a total of 2 million Mexican pesos.

However, no one expected that the famous Sinaloan host, Yolanda Andrade, would be in charge of leading the reality show, which will be set in a jungle.

It should be noted that the competitor who wins the crown will not be the one who is stronger or more resistant than the others, since the essence of reality is that the champion is the one who manages to get more rewards or prizes for making the opponent’s game difficult.

The 12 members of the program will be divided into two teams, identified with the colors orange and blue, being different from Survivor Mexico.

Although the identity of the participants has not been confirmed, some names have begun to be rumored, such as Leslie Gallardo and Gina Torres, both former participants of famous reality shows.