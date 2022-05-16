Yolanda Andrade 50 years old, she was at the gala of La Casa de Los Famosos last night and far from attracting attention for her criticism of the new season, she caused a stir for her change of look, because she wore blonde hair, which made her look spectacular as well as her outfit.

And it is that Yolanda Andrade wanted to see herself as a true beauty queen, overshadowing her Alicia MachadoWell, her golden suit made her shine on the television forum, as well as her fresh attitude that has always entertained the public for years, because she is very loved on the small screen for a reason.

It was a golden suit that the Sinaloan driver wore, as well as very elegant hair waves, even many of her fans noticed that her hair looks too long, so everyone was fascinated by how good this beautiful woman looked like than her makeup.

“Beautiful, elegant and a spectacular look As always with comments and correct words. You are the pride of an empowered woman”, “Ali looked like I know 25 years old!!! Every time I see you younger and more radiant”, “Thousands and Thousands of Blessings in this new stage my Dear and Beloved @yolandaamor You know how much we love you, you are the best”, “We love you Joe the best of the best in this new project, we will be there”, write the networks.

Confrontation with Alicia Machado

As expected, each panelist gave their point of view of who is playing well in La Casa de Los Famosos, so Alicia Machado leaned towards Laura Bozzo, but as expected, Yolanda Andrade made it clear that the Peruvian far if it is authentic, it is false, so she considers that being in the reality show can leave her standing well or sink even more in the middle of the show business.

He wished that he did not go out tonight because Laura Bozzo has to take advantage of this experience, being in a house in this way in a reality show is very, very important because you queen, you know Machado, you get a lot of emotions, I feel that Laura Bozzo has always been a liar, obviously, ” Yolanda Andrade said.