Yolanda Andradefor a few weeks, has been going through very difficult times due to some health problems. Last April she was hospitalized in Mexico City after suffering severe bleeding and through her social networks, she stated that she was miraculously alive. In addition, the television host, originally from Culiacán, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, He claimed to have seen the light and returned“there is still more to live, thank you all”.

Also a soap opera actress, 51 years old, continues to perform a series of medical studies to have an accurate diagnosis. In an interview with various media outlets, Yolanda Andrade spoke about her state of health, mentioning that she has an eye problem that has not gone away, due to an aneurysm that she suffers from, “there was something about a tumor, they told me that it no longer “. Also, she stated that he would take a break from work, because he really needed to rest.

“I want to rest, I’m tired, I must have my priority, which is my health, and I don’t feel well, we’re going to take a break because I want to respect my body, my health, and my well-being.” Given this, they arose the rumors that Yolanda Andrade will leave the program “Montse & Joe”which he performs with his friend and ex-girlfriend Montserrat Oliver.

In the recent broadcast of said program that is transmitted by Unicable, Montserrat Oliver denied that Yolanda Andrade will leave “Montse & Joe”. The beautiful television host and model reported that The Sinaloan woman returned to a hospital to undergo more medical studies. “I’m going to explain, Joe is still having tests at the hospital, he’s better now, but they still haven’t let him out and that’s why he’s not with us today.”

It’s not that she left the show, it’s not that we don’t love her, but we need Joe to get back on her feet so she’s here with us, because like nobody else Joe, we know we love her very much.

In the absence of Yolanda Andrade, Montserrat Oliver Daniela Magún, who is part of the cast of the program “Netas Divinas” and the group Kabah, had as a guest co-host. “A kiss to Joe”, expressed the singer at the beginning of the broadcast. Montse added: “Joe, we send you kisses, I hope you recover very soon and come back.”