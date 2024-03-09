Sinaloa is much more than a simple state located in the northwest of the Mexican Republic. Sinaloa is flavor (its gastronomy is unique), it is music, it is hardworking and supportive people, It is the agricultural heart of Mexico and the world, it is tradition, customs, legends and much more. It is the homeland of great revolutionaries such as Generals Salvador Alvarado or Rafael Buelna Tenorio (“The Golden Granite”), of sports highlights like María del Rosario Espinoza (winner of three Olympic medals), from world-renowned artists such as Pedro Infante, Los Tigres del Norte, Ana Gabriel, Lola Beltrán, Chayito Valdez and many more.

The charismatic television hosts Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade, They are showing off to the world the beauties of Sinaloa, Mexicothrough digital platforms, a project called #YoSoySinaloa. “Our mission is very simple, teach people, show them off, and let's be honest, there are many good things that we have to tell people that exist here,” Joe said in a pleasant talk for Debate, next to the statue of Pedro Infante in the Municipal Square of Guamúchil, Sinaloa.

“And for us it may be, like 'we already take it for granted, it no longer has an impact on me', if it does have an impact, picking up a fruit and eating it, from there in the field, even gives you feeling, because you say: 'this field work what people do, where they go, we are the first place in the world in many things and the youth has to know this,” he highlighted. Yolanda Andradeproudly originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade were fascinated by Guamúchil, Sinaloa. Photo: Francisco Inzunza / Debate

Montserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade, hosts of the program “Montse & Joe”, which is broadcast on Unicable, visited several places in Sinaloa, also known as “the granary of Mexico”, to share the beauties of the state through social networks. The “Daughters of Mother Earth” were in the city of Guamúchil, the “Land of Pedro Infante”.

Montse & Joe hung out with some fans at the Pedro Infante Municipal Square, in Guamúchil, Sinaloa. Photo: Francisco Inzunza / Debate

“Hello to all the people who read us, listen to us and feel us, we are here in Guamúchil, very happy, I am with my friend Montserrat Oliver, who is an adopted daughter from Sinaloa,” commented Yolanda Andrade. For her part, Montse said she was in love with Sinaloa“I didn't know Guamúchil, we decided to come and see it, to show it off, we were at the Pedro Infante Museum, we have been to several places and we are going to continue getting to know it, we liked the people very much.”

Montserrat Oliver, also a model and businesswoman, She was amazed by the museum in honor of “Pepe el Toro” and by the stories that the director José Antonio Valenzuela told them.who was also “the golden voice of carnivals” for several decades.

“Pedro Infante said that he was from here in Guamúchil, he is the favorite son of Guamúchil, very nice because the director, Don José Antonio Valenzuela told us many stories that we did not know about Don Pedro Infante, that the truth makes you fall in love again of him and that you corroborate all that information with what you see in the museum. You have to follow @yosoysinaloa on Instagram and there show off everything you have about the state, there you will be able to see many things we are doing, also on my channel from YouTube”.

And showing off Sinaloa, Yolanda Andrade expressed her admiration for Los Tigres del Norteoriginally from the Rosa Morada town, in the municipality of Mocorito, near the city of Guamúchil, “we have a lot of affection, love and respect for them for being hard-working Sinaloans, for being simple, honest and very loved people around the world.”

In addition, Yolanda Andrade He asked the knowledgeable public to let him know if they have anything to brag about anywhere in Sinaloa. “Send us a photo, put yourself there, we are also going to repost it and share it, life is about sharing, this state is wonderful, it has many virtues, starting with the people who are unique and spectacular, and a lot of talent, honestly I boast a lot about Sinaloa everywhere, I want to tell everyone that we must take that line of beautiful things, let them be known.”

Montserrat Oliver He added: “highlight all the beauty they have, it really is a state, I have been telling Yolanda, every time I come I marvel more, because it is a very rich state, yesterday we were in agricultural fields, in the packaging, you say: 'It can't be, all this is exported' and many people sometimes don't know it, you do because you are from here, but the rest of the country may not know it.”

