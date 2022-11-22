Madrid.- Before dying, Pablo Milanes he left a music legacy that transcended borders and broke language barriers. The singer-songwriter will be remembered for his work among his contemporaries and the young generations who like the new Cuban trova.

The cat-songwriter along with other compatriots such as Silvio Rodríguez, Leo Bruwer, Noel Nicola and Sergio Vitier left the island of Cuba in the sixties to conquer the world with a new musical proposal that rescues the roots of traditional Cuban trova and incorporates elements rock and pop music of the time.

We recommend you read:

Other characteristics of Nueva Trova, of which Pablo Milanés was a pioneer, are the sophisticated lyrics that invite self-awareness. While some of his compatriots dedicated themselves to writing songs in favor of the revolution, he dedicated himself to singing to love.

Between his most recognized songs it’s found “Yolanda” and “The Brief Time Between Us”“. With the first he conquered the public and Yolanda Benet, who later became his second wife and mother of his three daughters.

We recommend you read:

After the release of the song, Milanés’s wife told the press that she was paralyzed the first time she heard the song.

However, he was not the only person who was delighted with this composition, as over time it became the public’s favorite and was sung by Milanés in each of the concerts he gave throughout his career.

In addition to love, Milanes sang of heartbreak and melancholy with songs like “Proposiciones”, “La felicidad”, “Chan, Chan”, “I will step on the streets again”, “In what a quiet way”, “El amor de mi life”, “To live”, among others.

The Cuban troubadour dies

On the night of this Monday, November 21, the death of the Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés Arias in a hospital in Madrid, Spain, where he had been hospitalized for more than a week due to health complications.

Until now, the official cause of his death has not been revealed, although it is known that he suffered from a picture of infections derived from oncohematological disease, a condition that he had been dragging for some years.

The troubadour, born on February 24, 1943 in Bayamo, Cuba, offered his last concert in Havana on June 21, where he unknowingly said goodbye to the stage before thousands of people in a sports stadium.

We recommend you read:

In 1985 he entered the recording studio to give life to one of his most popular material, ‘Querido Pablo’, in which he collaborated with artists close to him such as Silvio Rodríguez, Joan Manuel Serrat, Mercedes Sosa, among others.