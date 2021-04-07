Yola Polastry is having a difficult time with her family. Through Twitter, the child cheerleader revealed that her older brother contracted coronavirus.

Is about August, one of her three brothers and who brought her to television when she began her artistic career. In the tweet, he said that his relative’s wife has also been affected by the pandemic.

He asked to be included in the immunization plan because he is afraid of catching the disease. “My brother Augusto with COVID. His wife is coming out of this plague that no one can stop. The vaccine is what can help us, ”said the 71-year-old presenter.

He recommended to his followers to become aware in these 2021 elections to choose the best presidential candidate. “Think carefully who you are going to vote for,” he added.

Yolanda Piedad Polastri Giribaldi She has three older siblings who are: María Eugenia, Remo and Augusto. A year ago, on March 13, 2020, he mourned the death of his mother.

Yola Polastry asks to receive the vaccine

In an interview for D-Day, Yola Polastry She assured that she is concerned because she has to wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Do not delay the vaccines … I am afraid of catching it, I know I will not bear it. I am hypertensive. I want to be vaccinated in order to be safe … What I don’t understand is that how they can let so many people die in this country ”, declared the animator.

