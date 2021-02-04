The economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit cheerleader Yola Polastry hard, who ran out of savings she accumulated to ensure her old age.

“I have always been an orderly person and had savings, but they were for when I was 80 or 90 years old,” explained the famous’TV girl‘in an interview with Trome.

“I never thought I was going to have to use those savings at 70,” he added.

Yola Polastry also pointed out that “the artists were totally hurt.” Observation that Susana Baca, former Minister of Culture and Peruvian singer, sent to President Francisco Sagasti in a public letter.

This situation would push the child animator, who has not had a job for a year, to consider selling her house in La Molina, since it is increasingly difficult for her to cover the expenses for basic services, such as water and electricity.

“In the last case, I plan to sell my house, which is 1,000 square meters. Previously it was maintained by the Cultural Center that there was, for the presentations and shows that it did. It is very expensive to maintain my house, it is very large, the consumption of electricity and water is too much ”, he explained.

In November, Yola Polastri went to the Ministry of Culture with the aim of saving the Cultural Center that she has run for 25 years.

“With the crisis, I can no longer pay the teachers, buy new dolls and clothes that are useless. It makes me sad because it just happens in the year of his Silver Jubilee ”, he declared.

Famous, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.