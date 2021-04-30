You will finally receive your vaccine! Yola Polastry expressed her excitement on social networks when communicating that it was already programmed in the vaccination registry for older adults. The news was also celebrated by his thousands of followers.

The interpreter of “El telefonito” thanked Twitter users for their concern and revealed the date on which it will be inoculated with COVID-19.

“Thank you cute tweeters, I was already on the list. On May 1 I get the first dose. Thanks for checking me . They have sent me everything I have waited for, 1 year and 2 months. How beautiful it would be to be the last vaccine, but the 60s, 50s, 40s still need to be vaccinated, ”he stated in his official account.

Yola Polastry

Just hours before, the remembered children’s entertainer expressed her discomfort by exposing the long time she has been waiting for the programming of adults over 70. In addition, she wondered how long it would take to vaccinate the entire population against the coronavirus.

“And when will my vaccine play? If they delay with me, how will it be with all the Peruvians who have to vaccinate? Good heavens, enlighten the Peruvian people and may the interim president buy vaccines for everyone and not just for grandparents. We don’t want any more deaths, ”he wrote on Twitter on April 28.

Yola Polastry also took time to send greetings to all her followers and recommend that they follow preventive measures: “If you don’t need to go outside, don’t do it. Beware of the pandemic, COVID-19 is unforgiving. Don’t get sick ”.

