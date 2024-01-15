Yola Polastri marked the childhood of many children with its various children's shows and its remembered 'bubbles'. After more than 30 years of non-stop artistic career, Yola decided to put an end to these events that demand a lot of physical and emotional effort. The decision was made on a personal level, since she considers that her age no longer allows her to do this type of concert, due to the transportation and clothing that these entail. We leave you all the details in this note.

What did Yola Polastri say about her retirement from the stage?

In statements to a local media, Polastri He pointed out that, due to the organization involved in developing all his shows, he has made the decision to officially retire from the stage. However, he did confirm that she will continue performing in private shows.

“I am playing the last few games, but I will continue with the private shows that require less effort, especially at the organizational level”he told the newspaper Expreso.

What will be Yola Polastri's last presentation?

The child singer He will give his last show together with his 'little bubbles' on February 3, at the Dibós Coliseum in San Borja.

Yola will present the national group Río to perform something different on stage. Both will join their voices to present children's songs in the rock genre.

