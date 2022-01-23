In recent days various speculations arose about the possible presenters of habacilar, since the remembered driver Raul Romero He ended the hopes of the followers by mentioning that he will not return to television. Before the return of the program, Yola Polastri mentioned that he would like to see the vocalist of Los Nosequien and Nosecuantos and ruled out as an option Roger of the Eagle.

As is known, the famous program on América TV is remembered for the presence of Raul Romero, Roger del Águila and the models. So far, the return of Thalía Estabridis and Tracy Freud and the participation of some members of This is war have been confirmed.

The famous Yola Polastri he did not hesitate to refer to Habacilar’s return. “I hope they work hard to come back on the right foot. But I would have liked Raúl Romero to be there with his band live, that would be a program”, mentioned El Popular. Then he added: “Roger is secondary, he has no primary energy. Yaco cooks and doesn’t want to do anything else. I do not place Erick in that program. The thing that a new one does not exist and we can say as ‘doubles’ in America television”.

Roger del Águila: from actor to healing medium

Through social networks, Roger del Águila shows that he is dedicated to spiritual healing. “A healing is a balance of the body, mind and energy, a purification of thoughts and even an operation on the etheric body as the case may be. I wait for you, prepare for a new beginning. Requirements: wanting to change and a lot of humility”, he wrote in a post”, he wrote in one of his posts on Instagram.

What did the driver do after Habacilar?

After his participation in Habacilar in 2003, he worked in numerous productions such as Talk show (2006), El Buen Pedro (2012), Maybe tomorrow (2013), Japy ending (2014), Possessed (2015), Until the mother-in-law separate us (2016) and the program Two frogs and a queen (2012).