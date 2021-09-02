Having been able to get Automachef and Saint’s Row the Third, these are the next games.

It’s Thursday and, as always, we jump on the train of free games offered by the Epic Games Store. After we were able to get hold of Automachef and Saints Row The Third, which appeared by surprise in the middle of Gamescom after the announcement of the new Saint’s Row, we have a new title on the horizon to expand our library.

From now on and for a week, as usual, we can download the original Yoku’s Island Express for free. What is it about? It is a fun proposal that combines mechanics of pinball, platforming and exploration from the island of Mokumana, and with which we will have to deliver letters overcoming obstacles of all kinds that we encounter along the way. It is a game with many secrets and possibilities that stands out for its very colorful appearance.

In addition, we already know which release will be available next Thursday at no additional cost for users: Sheltered. Although we will have to wait seven days to get hold of it, it is a game of management and survival in which we will have to protect the members of our family, while we go in search of a refuge in a world that has been plunged by chaos. after a worldwide apocalypse.

Epic Games Store continues to increase its number of players, although it records slightly lower data than last year. Although then the figures were sponsored by GTA V, which alone added 7 million more customers to the digital platform.

