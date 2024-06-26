This morning it was officially announced by BANDAI NAMCO Holdings that the event GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILIONas part of the Expo Osakawill host a Gundam life-size. But it’s not really “new” Gundambut rather the self-propelled one that until a few months ago was located in Yokohama.

The first statue of Gundam erected in the Kansai area will reuse the materials ofRX-78F00 from Yokohamabut will be exhibited in static posewithout the possibility of movement, kneeling and with one arm raised towards the sky, giving the impression of reaching out towards the universe and towards the future. The statue will undergo some small aesthetic changes and will take the name of RX-78F00/E Gundam.

The statue of the Gundam will be exhibited from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025 at the area GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION from the 2025 Japan International Expo. Below we see a teaser and some simulative images.

GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE PAVILION – PV Teaser

Source: Gundam.info