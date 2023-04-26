The statue of Gundams Of Yokohamathe now famous RX-78F00 Gundams, learned some new tricks. From today the 1/1 scale reproduction of a variant of the unit piloted by Amuro Ray in the First series he is able to perform with his hands the movements necessary to play Chinese paper, i.e. rock paper and scissors.

As a demonstration of these new abilities, the complex GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA which houses the moving statue will hold a Chinese paper tournament next May 5th. But how will this tournament work? The Gundam will play against everyone present at the same time. The winners will eventually be able to get a special prize: access to an area normally closed to the public and a commemorative photo inside to celebrate the victory.

Furthermore, from 29 April to 7 May the statue will stage the show again Minovsky flight which recalls what was seen in the feature film Mobile Suit Gundam Hathawaywhile a van inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY and called “GUND-ARM Inc. Open Cafè” will serve drinks such as “tomato soda” to visitors.

As already reiterated in previous news, the GUNDAM FACTORY YOKOHAMA and the 1/1 statue of the RX-78F00 Gundam will be open until March 31, 2024. In this article you will find all the information regarding the Tokyo Giant Gundam and all other full-size Mobile Suit reproductions.

Source: Oricon Street Anime News Network