In reality, even if his speech starts from a somewhat crazy premise, there is a very specific reason behind his hope. Yoko Taro seems to be nostalgic for the 8-bit era and she wishes all game developers were forced to go back to that era and earn money making old-fashioned games.

If you don’t know Yoko Taro you might be surprised by his new statement, but if you’re familiar with the creator of Nier (and beyond), we suspect you won’t be impressed by the fact that he wishes he aliens (or whatever, he’s not picky) attack the Earth and destroy all modern silicon-based technology.

Yoko Taro’s words on the fall of modern civilization

The precise words of Yoko Taroin translation, were: “I would like aliens or something to attack the Earth so as to destroy all the silicon-based technology we currently have, so that the whole world has to go back to the 8-bit era and the creators of games are forced to make a living developing games in that low-tech environment.”

He then added: “I would give anything to see what a Call of Duty 8-bit born from that situation”. Does this mean that Yoko Taro plays Call of Duty? Let’s hope that at least in private he doesn’t wear a mask, otherwise he risks having a bit of difficulty aiming.

Jokes aside, Taro’s speech continues with some very interesting and important comments for the current landscape. For example, he describes the indie games industry as a “competitive, blood-filled sea” due to the lack of imposed monetary and time barriers, and expresses concern that AI tools could mean that “creators will become little more than expendable components to use and consume”.

If you like her ideas, we remind you of the time Yoko Taro changed her mask to promote her anime, only to then realize that she was cursed.