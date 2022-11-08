NieR: Automata is now available on Nintendo Switch. However, Yoko Tro, director and creator of the series, would have liked to see this much sooner. Although the port was received positively, the developer believes that their arrival in 2022 prevented 2B and 9S from being selected to appear on Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life, Yoko Taro revealed that he was disappointed that the protagonists of the protagonists were not part of the cast of Super Smash Bros UltimateY he believes this is because the NieR: Automata port was too late on console. This was what he commented:

“I am very disappointed that we did not make it in time to get into Smash Bros.”

While the release of NieR: Automata had something to do with it, this would not have been a guarantee. Let’s remember that Joker came to Smash long before they were available Person 5 Striker Y Person 5 Royal. Thus, it is likely that this is due more to the popularity of the characters.

It would have been very interesting to see 2B or 9S in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Considering the success of the game, it was more of a surprise to hear that there wouldn’t be a third DLC pack with more characters, which disappointed more than one person.

Via: nintendo life