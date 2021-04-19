In just a few days, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, a remake of the original installment of the NieR franchise that arrived on Xbox 360 in 2010, will be available worldwide for users of Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. However, its creator is already working on his new project.

As we have been able to know thanks to the colleagues of Gematsu, Yoko Taro is working on a new project for Square Enix, once again exercising the position of creative director, according to the words of Yosuke Saito, producer of the Japanese company.

Yoko Taro is working on a new project

At the moment, no specific details have been announced about this new project of the Japanese creative, although it has been confirmed that the title will be smaller and will only arrive in digital format, although Square Enix has not ruled out launching a special edition in physical format.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… shows a new trailer with extra content

According to Taro’s own words, this new game will be something “out of the ordinary” or “unusual”, about which he has assured that he has “no idea how to explain or sell it.” However, he is looking forward to people playing this new project.

Unlike Taro, Yosuke Saito was more optimistic about the game, describing it as “nostalgic and new” and stating that company staff believe it will sell well. The producer assured that new information on the project will be arriving soon, and it is possible that updates may even be received on a monthly basis, although it is something that is still being discussed from Square Enix.