Yoko Tarō, well-known creator of Nier (and not only), is famous for its strangeness. Among the various characteristics of the creative, the most visible is the fact that he practically always wears a mask. He’s been using one based on the Nier series for years, but recently the man popped up with one new mask – of a leprechaun – to promote his new anime KamiErabi GOD.App.

Taro explained because he wasn’t wearing his usual mask, but let’s clarify right away that we don’t know if it’s serious or if it’s all a joke (it’s often like this with Taro). According to reports, Taro and a Fuji TV producer were drinking at a bar in Los Angeles the night before a panel that Taro would host. However, the producer lost the Nier mask and, while looking for another one for the creative, he came across the leprechaun mask in a costume shop in LA It seems that this mask was the largest of all and that it was in the shop from 30 years. The mask is said to have cost $120.

Does it all seem a bit absurd? Well, it’s not over. According to Taro the mask is cursed (why shouldn’t it be?). His theory is that the mask is possessed by the spirit of the shop owner’s grandmother, or by a cousin of his (we don’t know what to say) who died in 1945.