New York.- The Japanese artist yoko ono He will be 90 years old tomorrow, Saturday. In her long career she has become synonymous with avant-garde art and pacifism, and above all, widow of John Lennonwho served as inspiration for the creation of “imagine“, considered the best song by the solo artist and one of the best songs of the 20th century.

Or not still lives in the Dakota building in New York, opposite the place where lennon He was assassinated on December 8, 1980.

The artist, who is only 1.58 meters tall, was born in Tokyo in 1933 into a family of pianists and bankers and went to the best schools, but only lasted a couple of semesters at Gakushuin University, but there she felt “like a domesticated animal receiving information,” according to an excerpt collected by The New Yorker.

After leaving university in 1953, she went to live with her parents in New York, where she became a student at Sarah Lawrence College for Women.

Fully in the avant-garde

Three years later, she married pianist Toshi Ichiyanagi and moved to Manhattan, where the couple began a life of experimental art and music.

In the 60’s Or not belonged to the avant-garde group Flexus. In the fall of 1961 he gave his first concert at Carnegie Recital Hall and published the book “Grapefruit” in 1964.

In 1962, she divorced Toshi and, after a long process, married Anthony Cox, a film producer and art promoter, in 1963. Together they had a daughter that same year whom they named Kyoko Chan Cox.

In 1965, Or not premiered one of her most popular works “Cut Piece” in New York, a performance in which the artist dressed in her best clothes and let the public cut her outfit (even her underwear) while she remained almost motionless without saying nothing.

1966 was the year in which she broke up with her second husband – whom she officially divorced in 1969 – and met who would become her third husband, John Lennon.

an inseparable couple

Their first meeting was when the Beatle attended his “Yoko at Indica” exhibition in London. At that moment lennon he was married to Cynthia Powell (whom he divorced in 1968).

As revealed in 1971 Lennon in an interview with Rolling Stone, in May 1968 the musician invited Ono to his house when Powell was not there.

“(Or not) came home and didn’t know what to do, so we went up to my studio and I played him all the tapes I’d made, all this wacky stuff and some electronic music. She was very impressed and then she said, ‘Well, let’s make a (tape) ourselves,’ so we did (the experimental album) ‘Two Virgins’. It was midnight when we started “Two Virgins”, we finished in the wee hours of the morning and then we made love in the wee hours of the morning. It was very beautiful,” Lennon said then.

Or not and lennon they became inseparable, as can be seen in the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” (2021), which explores through hours of recordings how the British band created their last album, “Let It Be” in 1970, and where you can see how Ono he always appeared a few meters from Lennon.

One of Yoko Ono’s most popular works is ‘Imagine Peace’, which has had different versions.

When the long-haired four parted ways, both Beatles fans and the press pointed to Ono as “the culprit”, an image that has accompanied her throughout her life, despite Lennon’s denials.

“She didn’t break up The Beatles, how can a woman break up The Beatles? The Beatles were breaking up on their own,” Lennon said on a 1971 television show he had attended with Ono.

He complained in that same interview that he has never “thanked” Or not “all the good music” the band members later made solo. Perhaps he was thinking of “Imagine” (1971), Lennon’s biggest solo hit.

In a BBC interview with the couple in 1980, Lennon acknowledged that Or not was co-author of the song but did not credit it for machismo: “It should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a large part, the lyrics and the concept, came from Yoko. But then I was a little more egotistical, a little more macho, and I omitted to mention his contribution. But it came straight out of “Grapefruit,” his book,” she said.

Peace and love

Activism has been another important pillar in the life of Or notso much with lennon such as after the death of her husband.

As a couple, their best-known protest was “Bed-ins for Peace” (1969), where they stayed for days in bed at two luxurious hotels in Amsterdam and Montreal in their pajamas to protest the Vietnam War.

Alone, one of his most popular works is “IMAGINE PEACE”, which in its latest version of 2022, consisted of covering with this message of peace various iconic places in London, Berlin, Milan, Melbourne, New York, California, Seoul and Tokyo, among other places.

We also recommend you read:

Alberto Zuckermann compiles the history of ‘Jazz in Mexico City 1960-1969’

Raquel Robles returns to her childhood through ‘Little fighters’

David Toscana honors Russian literature in “The Weight of Living on Earth”

Although Or not She no longer allows herself to be seen much in public, she is active on social networks, especially on Twitter, where she has 4.5 million followers.

The last time she was seen at a public event was in 2017 when she received the Centennial Song Award from the National Association of Music Publishers accompanied by her son, Sean Lennon, who was in charge of pushing her in a wheelchair.

And yet, at the end of January, Or not He tweeted that to get out of his depression (a disease that he has suffered other times in his life) he walks “80 blocks or blocks” every day.