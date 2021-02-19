When Yoko Ogawa wrote The memory police in 1994 he could not imagine that his dystopia would fit so well into the reality we live a quarter of a century later, halfway between massive technological surveillance, the destruction of the planet and a global pandemic. “Literature has the seductive and enigmatic property of not being exhausted in a single epoch and of escaping univocal and monolithic readings, so that readers …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS