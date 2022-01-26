Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann It went off the air 15 years ago, although it left a legacy that many still remember.

Yoko Littner, in addition to being a vital part of the story, became the crush from many anime lovers by displaying a strong personality and scant clothing.

To pay her a well-deserved tribute, the cosplayer lorrainecosplay, representative of Mexico in the World Cosplay Summit 2021, created an outfit that will bring you a lot of nostalgia.

As you can see, lorrainecosplay perfectly recreated the bikini she wears Yoko in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagan, respecting the detail of the flames and even the shape.

Of course, he could not miss his characteristic pink scarf, as well as the black wristbands and sleeve of his arm.

Another detail to highlight is her red hair, which she arranged with a ponytail hairstyle, adorned with the figure of a skull.

At the bottom she also added the thigh-high pink leggings and of course the tall white boots that complement her futuristic look.

lorrainecosplay made a special effort to reflect the attitude that Yoko shows in Gurren Lagan, so we see her sure of herself and even with an expression of coquetry.

A great interpretation out of Gurren Lagan

Lorrainecosplay has extensive experience in creating clothing inspired by the anime, and in addition to this cosplay of Yoko, has other quality work.

Your participation in the World Cosplay Summit 2021 as part of Team PowerUp He won first place in the category of propmaking, although the podium of the highest award escaped him, which remained in the hands of the representatives of Germany.

If you want to follow lorrainecosplay, you can do it directly on her Instagram account, where she constantly updates with new outfits.

What did you think of this Yoko cosplay from Gurren Lagan? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.