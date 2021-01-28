On January 27, the model Yoko chong He presented the response he gave Jessica Newton after she sent him an audio announcing her retirement from the Miss Peru platform for expressing her support for the march #NoBankruptcyTouch.

This happened after the crowned Miss Intercontinental South America 2019 published a message on her Instagram stories in which she rejects the emergency measures against COVID-19 announced by President Sagasti, which include a new quarantine period.

In addition to this, Yoko Chong also promoted the march #NotQuarantine. All this motivated Jessica Newton to label her asking her to desist from that purpose and join the activities that Janick Maceta, current Miss Peru, will carry out in collecting food for poor families.

In response, the former Miss Peru 2019 candidate replied: “Jess, thank you for taking the time to tag me, but it’s my point of view. I respect that of others ”. He also assured that his rejection of confinement is based on his personal experience, as he indicated that he had a bad time in the previous quarantine.

Next, Yoko Chong published her response to the audio she received from Jessica Newton, where she informed her about her retirement from the Miss Peru platform.

“Perfect Jess, I accept that you remove me from the platform. Thanks for everything, but I still hold my position. Only God knows how difficult those days of quarantine will be for people who will not be able to go out to work, who have to use themselves every day to bring food home. There are other ways to make people aware, but not by locking them up ”.

