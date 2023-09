BeXide the roguelike deckbuilder announced Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE For PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch And PC. The title will be released worldwide on February 22, 2024 and will have internal support for English, Japanese, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the title, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: BeXide Street Gematsu