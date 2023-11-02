INTI CREATES released a demo of today Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE For Nintendo Switch And PC. Thanks to this trial version we will be able to have fun with the first areas of the game, Sunken Temple, Grotto And Ruins. Unfortunately it will not be possible to maintain the progress made given that the contents of the demo will be slightly different from what we will find in the full game.

I remind you that Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE will be available from November 16th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu