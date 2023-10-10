The demo of the two-dimensional metroidvania Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUEbased on the animated series spin-off of the franchise Love Live!is available now on PC through Steam as part of the Steam Next Fest: Fall 2023. However, the demo will be available for a limited time, i.e until October 16th at 7pm (Italian time).

Within the demo it will be possible to try the first portion of the game through some initial areas. Below we can see a new trailer that shows us the gameplay of the title.

Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE – Gameplay trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu