INTI CREATES he announced Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUEside-scrolling adventure for the spin-off of Love Live!. The title will be available worldwide starting next year November 16th on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Within the game we will take on the role of Yohane, who will have to venture into a mysterious labyrinth in order to save his missing friends. It will be possible create equipment to improve the stats of the protagonist, e get new powers from the other characters. Furthermore parts of the dungeon will be created randomlythus making each match new and exciting.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUEwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu