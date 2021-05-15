Kombucha, chia, goji berries, edamame, quinoa, spirulina, kale, probiotics … These food products are familiar to all of us, either because we eat them regularly or because of the turra that advertising and the media give them. They are the so-called “superfoods” or functional foods, promoted among consumers for their supposed health benefits and their – theoretically – wonderful nutritional qualities.

Despite the fact that European legislation prohibited in 2007 the marketing of products under the label of “superfood” without scientific research to support such a name, the truth is that we are saturated with hearing about exotic delicacies rich in antioxidants, in omega-3, in amino acids, bifidus, polyphenols and I don’t know how many other things that promise to improve our body and, incidentally, our entire lives. In many cases, the success of these foods is temporary, the result of a fad or a good marketing campaign based on human credulity. Who doesn’t want to live better, longer, healthier? The search for longevity or perfect health is not a modern concern, but a desire that we carry since time immemorial. That is why superfoods have always existed, delicacies to which almost magical characteristics were attributed that, with luck, finally turned out to be innocuous. From spices in the Middle Ages to chocolate in the Golden Age, through the bezoar (theoretical elixir against poisoning), mud (to have a paler complexion) or the supposed aphrodisiac power of ambergris. The now prosaic concentrated meat broth was a true phenomenon during the 19th century, just as the properties of banana or yogurt were considered prodigious.

1910 advertisement. / BNE Newspaper Library

In a previous article we already talked about the history of this dairy product and its popularization in Spain through Isaac Carasso and his Danone brand, but there is much more yogurt to cut. Looking for information about the gastronomic tastes of Doña Emilia Pardo Bazán I came across an article of hers this week, published in the magazine ‘La Ilustracion Artística’ on December 8, 1913, in which she talks about the passion unleashed by what she called “Yugur”. Jourt, giayourt or yoghourt were some of the complicated names and spellings that were initially applied to a typical food of the Ottoman Empire made with fermented milk. The investigations of the Russian bacteriologist Ilia Metchnikoff on the live yogurt bacilli and their effects on the intestinal flora led to the spread of this sour white curd throughout Europe, being announced as the secret of the longevity of the Bulgarian peasants.

“Certain special effect preparations are beginning to arrive, at least to Madrid,” wrote Pardo Bazán in 1913. “In the eagerness that everyone has entered to take care of themselves and to live for many years, he has taken to running a council poetics of the longevity of certain peoples of Europe and Asia. It seems that these Bulgarians live their hundred years as easily as they reach fifty or sixty here, and they owe it to the famous “ferment”, which cleans the caves where the bad microbes that poison us flourish. In view of which it has been tried to find out how such ferment is produced and in Madrid they do it, without my daring to affirm that it is exactly the same as the Bulgarian, not because I distrust in the least the gentlemen who manufacture and sell it, but because the skeptical philosophy advises to always keep a slight itch of doubt about how many things exist in this underworld. Whether or not it is identical to the one that Tsar Fernando has for lunch, the ferment sold in Madrid is pleasant to the palate (I am talking about Yugur, not Kefir), and dangerous for the pocket, because it costs a lot if it is to be taken in curative quantities » .

Announcement from 2013. / BNE newspaper library

Although Danone would take yet six more years to be founded, at that time there were already enough people dedicated to the manufacture of the miraculous yogurt both in Barcelona and Madrid. The pioneer was Raimundo Colomer y Ribas, who at the end of 1907 applied for the patent for the introduction of a procedure to manufacture “Yohourt”. He would immediately begin to market it in a store on Barcelona’s Calle Aviñó as “vigorous food, first-rate intestinal disinfectant and restorative.” Colomer’s yogurt also promised health, beauty, youth and long life: in its advertisements there was a drawing of a Turkish man looking 117 years old. The fever for “Bulgarian curdled milk” would reach Madrid already heard of Pardo Bazán in 1913, when the dairy-patisserie La India (Calle Montera number 12) took the yogurt from pharmacies and medical consultations to include it in its catalog of products suitable for an elegant snack: ice cream, soft drinks, cakes, whipped cream and yogurt. Prodigious medicine and dessert all in one, so as not to be wasted by it …